Oh What A Lovely Day: All The Mad Max: Fury Road Cars Are Going Up For Auction

Lloyd's Auctions is an auctioneering and valuation company based out of Australia and, thanks to a helpful tweet that drew the social media site's quick and frenzied attention, many of the vehicles used to film "Fury Road" are being put up for auction at the company's website. Seriously, check it out for yourself here. What's more, the bidding for each one had previously been set at $1 dollar (as indicated in the screenshot attached to that tweet) until that was quickly updated without any current listing price on the main page, presumably once the internet took notice and started inundating the business with insultingly low offers. Got to love the internet!

Amusingly enough, this is the first time I've actually bothered to look at exactly what kind of make and model that Miller chose to bring these post-apocalyptic rides to life. The site is extremely helpful in this regard, providing screenshots and behind-the-scenes images of each one, along with a film-inspired title and all the nerdy technical details that any gearhead could possibly need. Take the car that Nux (Nicholas Hoult) primarily used in the movie. The website's colorful description of the 1932 three window Chevy coupe (V8 engine, of course) is as follows:

A super-turbocharged, nitrous-boosted 5-window Deuce Coupe. This vehicle is every hotrodders' dream and the perfect chariot for young Nux, a true believer and gun driver in the Citadel Armada who puts the fun back in fundamental and whose failing flesh fetishizes the fury and power of the V8 he hopes will lead him to Valhalla. Nux is the deliverer of death, the fan and the fanatic, a loyal servant and lethal savant and the car is his art, hope and heart. He has cast a totem of skull and mask on the crucifix quiver that tilts toward battle and wrought a steering wheel of doll head and cable that venerates his master, Immortan Joe. Nux's true god is the engine and his church the car. Available for expressions of Madness is a Museum of Modern Masterpieces, these vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of FURY ROAD. Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilisation have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded. Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man's uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.

You can also peruse the famous War Rig (official title: The War Rig: Prime Mover Inc. Tanker And Ball Pig-Trailer), the Doof Wagon, and Max Rockatansky's own XB Falcon Coupe Interceptor, among others. Anyway, you won't want to miss this. The auctioning event will take place on September 25 and 26, 2021. Those of us not in Australia will have to content ourselves with just the pictures, for now.