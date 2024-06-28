The Bear Season 3 Pays Tribute To A Legendary Director (Via A Movie You Probably Haven't Seen)

The director in that story is William Friedkin, the filmmaker behind movies like "The French Connection," "To Live and Die in L.A.," "Killer Joe," "Sorcerer," "The Exorcist," and more. In the closing minutes of the 2020 documentary "Leap of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist" (read our review here), Friedkin tells director Alexandre O. Philippe the tale of visiting this Japanese garden for the first time and how much of a profound impact it had on his life:

"People had told me, 'You must see the Zen garden.' Well, what the hell, I thought, was the Zen garden? I go there, and there's a piece of land and it's a sea of combed sand, and on it are several rocks. Each of the rocks is placed somewhere on this sea of sand. And there's some benches around it where people can sit down, and they're there to contemplate the Zen garden. And I sat down, and there were maybe only 20 people there, they were very quiet, and I thought, 'What is this? This is a bunch of rocks placed on a sea of combed sand.'

If you give yourself to it, this is what happened. I'm looking at this thing and trying to figure out, what is the attraction? Why is it so famous? Nobody knows when those rocks were put there, or by whom. So that begins to occupy your mind. The next thing you realize is that these rocks are like separate continents that will never come together. They will always live separately like that, like the continents of Earth. And then you begin to realize they're also like people. Like families, living alone. And then you start to realize that this is human nature. That we are all here alone. No matter how close we are to family or friends, we are in this world alone. And I wasn't there for — it's happening to me now, just talking about it — I wasn't there for 15 minutes before I started to cry. The tears started to roll down my cheeks. I was so profoundly moved by this simple image that indicated the separateness with which all of us live from each other. It has moved me to this day. I'll never forget that experience of Kyoto, and I'm anxious to have it again. It was probably over 40 years go that I've been there, but there's not a day goes by that I don't have images of that experience."