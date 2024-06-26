Sci-Fi Movies Coming To Netflix July 2024, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Score

July 2024 is going to be a bustling month on Netflix, with over 50 movies scheduled to hit the streamer's library in the United States. As ever when it comes to Netflix, the incoming titles will generally skew mainstream and recent, but they still cover a wide array of genres and countries — and sci-fi fans will find plenty of good stuff to dig into in that new batch.

The selection of science fiction titles coming to Netflix this July (not counting new originals) will include seven total movies, with six of those movies hailing from two enormously popular trilogies that are set to be made available in full on the service. The seventh one, meanwhile, is a sequel to a popular animated film that Netflix currently doesn't have. But as frustrating as that impracticality is always wont to be, the sequel in question is fun and self-contained enough to be enjoyed on its own.

In fact, all seven sci-fi movies about to hit Netflix can be said to have been critically well-received, only to different degrees. To assess those degrees, here's a ranking of them by Rotten Tomatoes critic score. While it should be noted that RT scores are determined by flat binary metrics, and therefore should be taken more as general surveys of overall critical popularity as opposed to criterion standards for intensity of acclaim, they're still helpful in painting a picture of how unanimously liked a movie is — and all seven movies here are liked enough to have garnered "Fresh" ratings.