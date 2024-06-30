The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In July 2024

Ang Lee's "Hulk" has a strange legacy. While I think most people consider it to be a failure, box office-wise, it was actually one of the biggest hits of 2003. But box office doesn't determine a film's quality. And when people talk about this movie at all, they seem to talk about the weird comic book transitions, the big melodrama, and the surreal mix of serious and silly. And yet, I say all of these things are a feature, not a bug. Before the MCU came in and pumped out a series of unimaginative blockbusters, Ang Lee was given the chance to go wild and make this strange, soulful, over-the-top extravaganza. I love every second of this huge, weird movie, and the superhero movie landscape would be a lot more interesting if filmmakers were given the freedom Lee seemingly had here to do something so odd. It's time for "Hulk" to receive the appraisal it deserves.