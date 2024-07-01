Friday The 13th's Writer Tried To Sell His Blood In Order To Help Finance The Horror Film

Producer/directed Sean Cunningham has admitted multiple times that, when making his seminal slasher movie "Friday the 13th," he was directly hoping to ape the success of John Carpenter's "Halloween." The latter, released in 1978, made $70 million on a tiny budget of about $350,000. Cunningham decided to up the budget of "Friday" to a whopping $550,000, and he, miraculously, achieved his goal; "Friday the 13th" made almost $60 million.

The story of "Friday the 13th," as any bloodthirsty Gen-Xer can tell you, follows a group of camp counselors who have arrived at Camp Crystal Lake in New Jersey to prepare it for the summer's coming campers. They entertain themselves by smoking weed, engaging in coitus, and telling ghost stories of the poor child — Jason Voorhees — who drowned in Crystal Lake a few years before, unsupervised when his counselors were distracted by their vices. Shortly thereafter, a mysterious, unseen killer begins stalking the counselors at night, murdering them one by one. Is Jason back from the grave to wreak vengeance?

The original script for "Friday the 13th" was called "A Long Night at Camp Blood," but Cunningham ordered screenwriter Victor Miller to rework it as "Friday the 13th." After "Friday the 13th," Miller would go on to be nominated for eight Emmys for writing soap operas like "All My Children," "General Hospital," "One Life to Live," and "Another World." He won three Emmys for "All My Children." But in back 1980, when "Friday the 13th" was still in production, the cheap movie desperately needed money.

In a 2015 oral history about "Friday," conducted by Uproxx, Miller re-told the story about how, as a last-ditch effort to raise money, tried to sell his blood to an oblique scientific study. Rather disappointingly, he didn't actually get paid.