Russell Crowe's Horror Flop The Exorcism Just Broke The Worst Kind Of Box Office Record

One would be forgiven for not knowing it, but a new exorcism movie starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe hit theaters this past weekend. No, we're not talking about last year's "The Pope's Exorcist." Rather, we are talking about a brand new film from Vertical Entertainment simply titled "The Exorcism" that was, more or less, dumped after sitting on the shelf for several years. Unfortunately, the film is a flop in the early going by most metrics. However, it now holds a record for the folks at Vertical, representing the company's biggest opening weekend ever, amazingly enough.

Director Joshua John Miller's "The Exorcism" opened to $2.4 million, coming at number seven on the charts behind John Krasinski's "IF" ($2.7 million), a movie in its sixth weekend in theaters that is already on VOD. Not exactly a blockbuster. That said, the number was big enough to overtake 2018's "Gotti" ($1.7 million) to become Vertical's biggest opener. That says an awful lot about the kind of films that Vertical is typically playing with, as they are usually banking on small-budget plays doing a little bit of business in theaters before they make money on VOD, DVD, etc. after the fact.

John Travolta's ill-fated mob movie "Gotti" is one of the rare movies to ever earn a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it an odd place in cinema history. It was also a film that MoviePass had a stake in just before the company went belly up. So it's not exactly a movie with a high bar to clear and it's not something one wants to be compared to. Even so, if "The Exorcism" can clear $6.6 million worldwide, it will take the crown as Vertical's highest global grosser. Coupled with what the film made overseas, its running total stands at $4.1 million, so that's pretty much in the bag at this point.