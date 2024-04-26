A New Horror Movie Tackles An Ongoing Film Fascination: The 'Cursed' Movie

Before I ever saw William Friedkin's classic horror film "The Exorcist," my mother gleefully shared with me all of the horrific urban legends and unexplained mysteries that surrounded the film's production. She believed, as do countless others, that "The Exorcist" was one of many cursed films. The face of a possessed Regan MacNeil was terrifying, to be sure, but movie magic meant to scare me couldn't hold a candle to the inexplicable dread that had me convinced filmmakers daring to tell this story made them a target for actual evil. While I'm old enough now to know better than to believe in cursed films, it's still a fascinating rabbit hole to fall into. Hell, the horror movie streaming app Shudder even has a two-season documentary series called, you guessed it, "Cursed Films" discussing cinema's most controversial and conspiracy-surrounded film sets. Now, a new narrative horror film is dabbling in the world of cursed films, with a DNA connection to one of the most famous.

Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin's "The Exorcism" was first announced as "The Georgetown Project," a reference to the neighborhood where "The Exorcist" was filmed. The story follows a troubled actor named Anthony Miller played by Russell Crowe, who takes a role in a supernatural horror film about a young, possessed girl, when suddenly strange things start happening to the man and those on the set of the film. Are mysterious goings on a coincidence? Or is there something far more sinister at play? This is the second feature collaboration between Miller and Fortin, whose previous venture, "The Final Girls," dealt with the daughter of a famous actress in a summer camp slasher movie getting sucked into the film that made her mom famous in a fight for her life.

Both films are rooted in Miller's own DNA — as the child star-turned-actor is also the son of the late, great Jason Miller, who played Father Karras in "The Exorcist."