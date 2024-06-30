Futurama Purposefully Flipped A Slapstick Simpsons Trend

There are a lot of delightful running gags in "Futurama," but one that might've slipped by you is the constant reminders that Amy is a klutz. As one YouTuber's compilation video helpfully shows, Amy is constantly slipping on things, dropping important items, and banging her head. A particularly fun gross-out moment for me was when she bit into some sticky candy and it yanked out a couple of her teeth.

Amy's clumsiness is not a character flaw, exactly; it's just an extra layer to her, something to make her feel a little more three-dimensional even as the early seasons rarely gave her much focus. For "Futurama" creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, this character trait was a deliberate reversal of Homer's clumsiness (and his tendency to receive squeamish injuries) throughout "The Simpsons." That show constantly has Homer banging his head against things or slipping on a peanut, whereas Marge and Lisa are generally kept away from any such slapstick humor. In the DVD commentary for season 2's "XMas Story," Groening explained:

"There's a character trait of Amy's that she's very clumsy and physical things, bad things happen to her, like you just saw she spun off screen. And that came about — I just wanted to see, on 'The Simpsons' almost all of the physical mayhem happens to male characters; Bart or Homer or whoever, and female characters are left untouched. And so I wanted to see on 'Futurama' if we could actually use slapstick with female characters and amuse people."

Cohen chimed in saying, "Turns out we could!" and Groening remarked, "It makes the misogynists crazy."