In Futurama Season 11, We See How Much A Key Supporting Player Has Changed

As fun as those first few seasons of "Futurama" were, there was admittedly something kind of depressing about the way it handled some of its minor characters. For instance, Zoidberg was (and is) trapped in his perpetual role as a bad doctor that nobody in the crew takes seriously. The poor crustacean will always be treated with disdain by Farnsworth and Hermes, and only tolerated by Bender, Leela, and Fry. He'll never learn to be better at human medicine or improve himself in any significant way, because that's just the way this show is.

Like "The Simpsons," creator Matt Groening originally designed "Futurama" as a show where things largely reset to normal at the end of each episode; just like Bart Simpson has been trapped in the fourth grade for the past 34 years, doomed to be strangled by his father and beat up by the local bullies for all of eternity, the characters on "Futurama" also seemed to be trapped forever in their show's status quo. It's been 24 years since Fry fell into that cryogenic chamber and everyone's still the same age, with the same basic flaws and attitudes. Luckily the characters don't seem to be fully aware of how much time has passed, because if they did they'd go insane.

"Futurama" does occasionally let its characters get what they want. Fry and Leela eventually get together, Amy gets her PhD, and Zoidberg ... well, Zoidberg's still Zoidberg. But the character who's truly improved the most over the years isn't even an official member of the Planet Express crew: It's Kif Kroker, the unfortunate Lieutenant to the horrendous General Zapp Brannigan. Kif started off as the biggest victim of the show's static status quo, but he's turned out to be one of the series' most pleasant surprises.