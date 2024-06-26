Designing The Helicarrier In Marvel's Avengers Was An 'Exhaustive Process'

It's been more than 10 years since "The Avengers" redefined blockbuster filmmaking, which isn't actually all that long considering that in that time Marvel Studios has managed to go from the pre-eminent producer of box office hits to a studio struggling to overcome so-called superhero fatigue. That is to say that, with the kind of gargantuan success Marvel Studios saw, it's hard to remember a time when the company wasn't around. 2012's "The Avengers" seems like it belongs to a bygone era when the hordes eagerly swarmed the multiplex, giddy with excitement for the next superhero offering from the studio.

In a sense, the film does belong to a bygone era. 2023 was the moment when everyone realized that superhero movies needed to take a nice long break, and nothing has really been the same since. Still, it's odd to think that just 12 years ago things were so drastically different. "The Avengers" was the first mega-hit for Marvel Studios, and aside from making a whopping $1.5 billion at the global box office, it helped cement a certain lighthearted tone that would characterize the company's output for the following decade.

What's more, the film contained some of the most memorable set-pieces in the history of Marvel Studios movies. From Loki's initial attempts to steal the Tesseract from a research facility, which resulted in an opening sequence in which Tom Hiddleston's villain and Black Widow attempt to outrun a giant explosion, to the final showdown between the Avengers and the Chitauri in and around Avengers tower, the movie was full of now-legendary moments. But there was also the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, on which several of these memorable moments took place. Bringing them to fruition, however, required some in-depth design work that was about as onerous as it gets