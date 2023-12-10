The DreamWorks Nick Fury Movie We Never Got To See

The modern comic book movie era — which began in, take your pick, 1998 with Stephen Norrington's surprise hit "Blade", 2000 with Bryan Singer's bonafide blockbuster "X-Men," or 2002 with Sam Rami's four-quadrant phenomenon "Spider-Man — might've looked a lot different had certain key players signed on to write and/or direct different projects that were in the works at the same time as the films wound up turning superhero flicks into the dominant genre of the 21st century thus far (though that may be changing).

The period between the release of "Blade" and the shocking success of Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" was rife with maneuvering within multiple studios, particularly when it came to the Marvel Universe. 20th Century Fox controlled the rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Sony owned Spider-Man, Universal had the Hulk and Sub-Mariner, and New Line battled like hell to make an "Iron Man" movie for years until the rights reverted to Marvel Studios in 2006.

Since most studio executives weren't comic book people in the slightest, they reached out to screenwriters and directors who understood and had some affinity for these characters. One of the most in-demand scribes during this period was David Goyer. The USC School of Cinematic Arts grad cut his teeth knocking out low-aiming action dreck like "Death Warrant" and "Kickboxer 2" before emerging as an exciting sci-fi/fantasy voice in 1998 with "Dark City" and "Blade." Based on the box office and enthusiastic fan response to the latter, if you were developing a superhero movie, you at least wanted to pick Goyer's brain. And Goyer, being a genuine comic book geek, was listening to any and all serious offers.

One such offer was made in the early 2000s by then Marvel Studios honcho Avi Arad. Would Goyer like to write a Nick Fury movie? Had he signed on, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers Initiative might've never happened.