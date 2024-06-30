Why Was Alice Eve Not In Star Trek Beyond?

In J.J. Abrams' 2013 feature "Star Trek Into Darkness," Alice Eve appeared as Dr. Carol Marcus, a science officer who came to the U.S.S. Enterprise to examine a shipment of photon torpedoes. Working with Dr. McCoy (Karl Urban), she finds that the torpedoes were used as covert coffin-shaped tubes, intended to smuggle cryogenically frozen compatriots of the villain Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch). She would also eventually play a key role in stopping the evil machinations of her vengeful father, Admiral Marcus (Peter Weller), who aims to pilot a wicked warship called the U.S.S. Vengeance on a mission of destruction.

The character of Carol Marcus had previously appeared in Nicholas Meyer's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," wherein she was played by actress Bibi Besch. In that film — set in the original "Star Trek" timeline, recall — Dr. Marcus was an old flame of Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) and it was revealed that she had been raising their son in secret. She was also the developer of the Genesis Wave, a miraculous form of radiation that could instantaneously terraform an entire planet. In tribute to "Wrath of Khan," the Kelvin timeline version of Dr. Marcus engaged in some light flirtation with Captain Kirk (Chris Pine).

When "Into Darkness" ended, it seemed reasonable that Dr. Marcus would remain a member of the Enterprise's crew, expanding the usual cast with a familiar character. When the follow-up film, Justin Lin's 2016 sequel "Star Trek Beyond" came out, however, Dr. Marcus was nowhere to be seen. Why wasn't she around? Was Alice Eve busy?

In a 2016 episode of the podcast "Star Trek: The Pod Directive," (transcribed by Syfy) "Beyond" co-screenwriter Simon Pegg explained why Dr. Marcus was absent. It seems that he didn't want to give her a mere supporting role.