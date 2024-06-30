The Star Trek: Discovery Episode That Was 'Painful' For Sonequa Martin-Green

In the "Star Trek: Discovery" episode "Face the Strange," Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) becomes inexplicably unstuck in time. First, she is thrown from the 32nd century back to the 23rd century events of "Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2," when the USS Discovery was embroiled in a deadly battle with a malevolent machine intelligence called Control. Then she's thrown even further back, to when the USS Discovery was first being built. Then forward again, to the "Sweet Sorrow" battle. It's all very confusing.

Burnham and a fellow time-stranded coworker, Reyner (Callum Kieth Rennie), eventually find that the Discovery is infected by a bug called a Krenim chronophage that essentially eats time. Its machinations have snared the Discovery in a time tangle, leaving it distracted and unable to move while some weapons-seeking bad guys flee the ship's righteous investigations. Burnham and Reyner keep merrily skipping about in time. They skip ahead to when the Federation was seen destroyed, and then, just as quickly, to the events of the first season of "Discovery."

About two thirds of the way through the episode, Burnham accidentally runs into the younger version of herself, when she was still angrier and more impulsive. The younger Burnham suspects that her future self is a shape-shifting spy, and the two get into a fistfight. The older Burnham eventually knocks out the younger Burnham, saying to her that everything looks hopeless now, but that everything will eventually improve.

In an interview with TrekCore, Martin-Green admitted that filming "Face the Strange" was difficult for her. Not just because she had to act opposite herself, but because she had forgotten how far her character had come since the show's inaugural season in 2017. She came a long way, baby.