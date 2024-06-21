New Terrifier 2 Book Will Take Us Deeper Into The Mind Of Art The Clown
The "Terrifier" franchise has become a horror hit. These gory movies are made on the cheap, which helps with a big box office haul. But more than that, they've developed a big cult following thanks to new slasher icon Art the Clown, the frequently blood-soaked killer at the center of the story. Art made his debut in the short films "The 9th Circle" and "Terrifier." He returned in the horror anthology flick "All Hallows' Eve," before getting his own feature film, "Terrifier" (adapted from the short film of the same name). "Terrifer" is an ultra-gory pic in which Art stalks two women (and others) on Halloween night. Gore-hounds loved the blood and guts, but a lot of people criticized the movie for being little more than series of bloody moments with no real narrative.
To his credit, Damien Leone, the creator of Art and director of "Terrifer," took these criticisms to heart, and when he sat down to write the sequel "Terrifier 2," he was determined to make some improvements. For one thing, he created a compelling final girl, Sienna, played by Lauren LaVera — a character who could really give Art a run for his money. "[S]he is the heart and soul of Part 2, and everything revolves around that character," Leone said in an interview. The results really paid off, with many folks who weren't fans of the first film admitting that Leone had done something special with the sequel (that includes me — you can read my review right here).
"Terrifier 3" is due out this October, dropping Art into a Christmastime setting. But that's not the only "Terrifer"-related project arriving in October. We're also getting an official "Terrifier 2" novelization, which will take us even deeper into the world of Art the Clown.
The Terrifier 2 novel is due out this October
Variety has the scoop on the "Terrifier 2" novel, which is coming from Titan Books, Cineverse, and Bloody Disgusting. Tim Waggoner, who wrote the novelization of "Halloween Kills," is penning the "Terrifier 2" book, which will arrive on October 29, 2024. Here's the official synopsis:
In this gruesome novelization of the hit horror film, the nightmarish Art the Clown returns from the dead to continue his murderous and mad spree in the sleepy town of Miles County, one year after they survived the events of "Terrifier." Little do they know the nightmare is about to begin anew.
Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art is back with an appetite for murder and mayhem—setting his sights on the recently bereaved teenager Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan. The streets are about to run with blood, and Sienna must somehow survive this gruesome Halloween night and discover how to defeat a brutal and unforgiving killing machine from beyond her nightmares.
There's no stopping Art once his sights are set on you...
While they don't seem to be as prevalent today, novelizations of movies were abundant when I was growing up, and I used to read a lot of them. I always enjoyed how they would delve deeper into the story and give us insight into characters that the movies themselves couldn't provide. With that in mind, I'm very curious to see how the "Terrifier 2" novel expands on the events of the movie.
As for "Terrifier 3," that's due to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.