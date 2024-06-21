New Terrifier 2 Book Will Take Us Deeper Into The Mind Of Art The Clown

The "Terrifier" franchise has become a horror hit. These gory movies are made on the cheap, which helps with a big box office haul. But more than that, they've developed a big cult following thanks to new slasher icon Art the Clown, the frequently blood-soaked killer at the center of the story. Art made his debut in the short films "The 9th Circle" and "Terrifier." He returned in the horror anthology flick "All Hallows' Eve," before getting his own feature film, "Terrifier" (adapted from the short film of the same name). "Terrifer" is an ultra-gory pic in which Art stalks two women (and others) on Halloween night. Gore-hounds loved the blood and guts, but a lot of people criticized the movie for being little more than series of bloody moments with no real narrative.

To his credit, Damien Leone, the creator of Art and director of "Terrifer," took these criticisms to heart, and when he sat down to write the sequel "Terrifier 2," he was determined to make some improvements. For one thing, he created a compelling final girl, Sienna, played by Lauren LaVera — a character who could really give Art a run for his money. "[S]he is the heart and soul of Part 2, and everything revolves around that character," Leone said in an interview. The results really paid off, with many folks who weren't fans of the first film admitting that Leone had done something special with the sequel (that includes me — you can read my review right here).

"Terrifier 3" is due out this October, dropping Art into a Christmastime setting. But that's not the only "Terrifer"-related project arriving in October. We're also getting an official "Terrifier 2" novelization, which will take us even deeper into the world of Art the Clown.