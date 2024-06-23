A Disney Legend Starred In The Twilight Zone's Second-Ever Episode

Rod Serling's anthology series "The Twilight Zone" may not have had a perfect run all the way through (you can check out our ranking of the original classic seasons right here), but it sure kicked off with a bang. Its second episode, "One For The Angels," was tonally much different than the show's unconventional pilot, and fairly quickly, audiences learned that they were going to be seeing many familiar faces pop up across the show's delightfully twisted and thought-provoking episodes. One such face belonged to Ed Wynn, who audiences would have known at that time for his many stage, film, and TV roles, including leading the Peabody- and Emmy-winning variety series "The Ed Wynn Show." Wynn carried this "Twilight Zone" episode on his shoulders, playing a pitchman who is visited by the personification of Death (known here as "Mr. Death," and played by Murray Hamilton, the guy who would eventually play the mayor in Steven Spielberg's "Jaws") and trying to outsmart him, only to eventually have to give the pitch of his life in order to save an innocent young girl that Death was going to take in his place.

Disney fans watching the episode likely would have immediately recognized Wynn's inimitable voice, which was used to great effect in the animated classic "Alice in Wonderland" in 1951 when he played the Mad Hatter. For my money, Wynn has one of the greatest "goofy animation voices" of all time; I can still hear it distinctly in my head, despite not having seen "Alice in Wonderland" in decades. Check out this video of Wynn in costume on a set, providing the physical reference (and, apparently, the audio track) for the Mad Hatter:

But Wynn wasn't done with "The Twilight Zone" — or Disney — quite yet.