Fox Desperately Tried To Save Its Studio By Selling Now-Priceless Props

Long before the Disney/Fox merger of 2019 created 20th Century Studios, there was 20th Century Fox. One of the original big five studios, 20th Century Fox was founded as 20th Century Pictures in 1935 by Joseph Schenck and Darryl F. Zanuck. The latter of the two was a former Warner Bros. executive and noted pervert, who, as The Daily Beast has pointed out, was one of the chief architects of the notorious casting couch culture that produced so much of the murk in which golden age Hollywood operated. But despite what The New York Times has described as his "well documented" proclivity for flashing women, he also seemed to be pretty good at running a studio — at least for most of his career.

One particular aspect of his personality that helped in that regard was his attention to detail, as described in Scott Eyman's 2021 book "20th Century Fox — Darryl F. Zanuck and the Creation of the Modern Film Studio." It was Zanuck's fastidiousness that led him to zero in on Gregory Peck's mustache for "The Gunfighter," which the exec claimed he would have paid $25K to shave as it was, in his estimation, almost solely responsible for the 1950 Western's lackluster box office performance. That said, the studio head was out of the country when the film was being shot, so what good is attention to detail if you're not around to use it?

Otherwise, Zanuck had a pretty good run as the first head of 20th Century Fox, casting his discerning eye across the company even after leaving in 1956 and being granted a contract that still allowed him a say over casting and directing choices. However, Zanuck would soon return to the studio, only to oversee the sale of several Fox props as the studio ran into financial troubles.