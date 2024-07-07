Chris Evans' Ears And Chin Posed Some Costume Challenges For Captain America's Avengers Helmet

Even going back to the 1940s, Captain America always had one of the silliest costumes in superherodom. Decked out in the colors and symbols of the American flag, and outfitted with a shield that looks like a stubborn decal left over from a model airplane, Captain America has always projected a form of patriotic tackiness that reminds one of overheated Fourth of July picnics, mosquito bites, and stale hot dog buns. Captain America was popular enough to survive the 1940s, however, and remains popular to this day.

Indeed, one must admire Marvel Studios for taking a wet blanket character like Captain America and selling him to audiences as something exciting and dynamic. The version of the character played by Chris Evans has, as of this writing, appeared in nine of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (10, if you count the scene in "Thor: The Dark World" wherein the shapeshifting trickster Loki took his form). Many now like him again.

One of the sillier aspects of Captain America, however, is his helmet. In the original comics, the Captain wore an unusual hood that covered the top of his head and his ears. The hood was attached to a domino-style mask that covered his cheekbones as well. The hood had holes cut in the sides for his ears. Captain America's neck was covered, but his chin, nose, and mouth were left uncovered. It's a standard superhero mask on the page, but looks ridiculous in live-action.

In Jason Surrell's upcoming book "Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga — The Avengers: The Art of the Movie," the MCU's many designers admitted that redesigning the Captain America cowl for a modern film was a struggle. It was also difficult designing for an actor like Evans, who possesses such a strong jawline.