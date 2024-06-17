This Is The Perfect Time To Watch One Of The Best Documentaries Ever Made

Documentaries have never been more popular than they are now (streaming services like Netflix are awash in them), but with frustratingly few exceptions, they've also never been more rigidly formulaic. If you're tired of news/home video footage broken up by talking head interviews, "June 17th, 1994" is the 53-minute jolt you've been looking for. It's a media collage composed solely of pre-existing visual materials. The story of the day is told chronologically, bopping back and forth early on between the U.S. Open, the World Cup commencement (hosted by President Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey) and the Rangers parade while occasionally cutting to that developing stunner in L.A.

We've been conditioned to process a flurry of information like this since the advent of social media, but in 1994 television and radio were the only means of communication capable of breaking news as it happened. It just so happened that, on this day, a lot of people were glued to their television sets for one or more of these events; ergo, word swiftly got out via phone or good ol' word of mouth that O.J. Simpson had gone from person of interest to prime suspect in the murder of Brown and Goldman.

And this was unthinkable because Simpson was the most likable, least controversial athlete of his era (as made explicit in the 467-minute, Oscar-winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America"). The vast majority of people who'd watched him play football, bolt through airports as a Hertz pitchman or take ungodly physical abuse as Detective Nordberg in "The Naked Gun" movies simply couldn't process him brutally carving up a couple of people with a knife.

And absolutely no one could've predicted he'd make a surreal, low-speed run for freedom from the LAPD upon being charged with homicide.