Horror Master Jordan Peele's Next Movie Has A Release Date (And You'll Have To Wait A Bit)
There are only a small handful of filmmakers currently working who would inspire frantic headlines and breathless speculation after doing nothing more than posting an image on their various social media accounts ... consisting of a mere six digits. Of course, when that filmmaker happens to be horror mastermind Jordan Peele and those numbers represent the date of his next highly-anticipated event movie, well, that puts the hype in its proper context. At this point, the only thing that could put a damper on things is the fact that fans of the "Get Out," "Us," and "Nope" writer/director will have to wait quite a while before they're sitting in theaters for his latest production.
Peele took to Twitter (nope, we're still not calling it "X"), Instagram, and probably some other platforms I actively avoid using to break the news that his next feature, which is currently untitled and will likely star a thrilling cast of A-listers who haven't been announced yet, will bow in theaters on October 23, 2026.
10.23.26 pic.twitter.com/mTP9GR4dyW
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) June 17, 2024
Talk about calling your shot. Yes, that's almost two and a half years from now and, yes, we absolutely cannot wait. As we just alluded to, we know very little about his follow-up film to "Nope," other than the fact that the movie was originally slated for Christmas Day of this year before getting pushed back to 2025. Now, the wait becomes even longer, though at least its new proximity to Halloween will, in all likelihood, feel perfectly fitting for the occasion.
What will Jordan Peele's next movie be about?
It's no hyperbole to say that Jordan Peele is currently on a track pioneered by Steven Spielberg and now reserved for the likes of M. Night Shyamalan, Christopher Nolan, and Greta Gerwig — in other words, visionaries and auteurs who've crossed over into the mainstream and put butts in seats on the strength of their name alone. It helps that they typically assemble ridiculously talented ensembles, high-concept premises, and embark on marketing campaigns that drum up excitement over what genuinely feels like can't-miss spectacles. And, yeah, it doesn't hurt that they tend to make original movies (or, at the very least, adaptations that feel like nothing else we've seen before) at a time when those kinds of movies are becoming more and more of an endangered species.
So now that we know that Peele has lined up his fourth feature film, speculation will inevitably turn towards what it could possibly end up being about. The filmmaker has already tackled several of the most frightening concepts ever put to film: UFOs, malevolent doppelgängers, and, of course, casually racist white people. So what's left for the multihyphenate to explore? Well, there have been recent reports that Peele took a meeting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, but tell me: What's scarier than one of our most promising and exciting artists potentially shackling himself to a superhero franchise that currently appears to be running on fumes?
In all seriousness, we'd expect Peele's career trajectory to continue on its rapidly-rising curve. So go ahead and clear the entirety of October 2026 in your calendars. Nothing you do that month will be better than heading to theaters for the next Jordan Peele joint.