Horror Master Jordan Peele's Next Movie Has A Release Date (And You'll Have To Wait A Bit)

There are only a small handful of filmmakers currently working who would inspire frantic headlines and breathless speculation after doing nothing more than posting an image on their various social media accounts ... consisting of a mere six digits. Of course, when that filmmaker happens to be horror mastermind Jordan Peele and those numbers represent the date of his next highly-anticipated event movie, well, that puts the hype in its proper context. At this point, the only thing that could put a damper on things is the fact that fans of the "Get Out," "Us," and "Nope" writer/director will have to wait quite a while before they're sitting in theaters for his latest production.

Peele took to Twitter (nope, we're still not calling it "X"), Instagram, and probably some other platforms I actively avoid using to break the news that his next feature, which is currently untitled and will likely star a thrilling cast of A-listers who haven't been announced yet, will bow in theaters on October 23, 2026.

Talk about calling your shot. Yes, that's almost two and a half years from now and, yes, we absolutely cannot wait. As we just alluded to, we know very little about his follow-up film to "Nope," other than the fact that the movie was originally slated for Christmas Day of this year before getting pushed back to 2025. Now, the wait becomes even longer, though at least its new proximity to Halloween will, in all likelihood, feel perfectly fitting for the occasion.