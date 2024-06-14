How To Watch I Saw The TV Glow At Home

As of now, you can rent "I Saw The TV Glow" from places like Amazon, YouTube, Fandango, and more for $19.99, and/or purchase the digital version for $24.99. And if you're a proponent of physical media, we have good news: The movie will receive a Blu-ray release on July 30, 2024. In the meantime, you can stream the film's original soundtrack on Spotify.

The fictional show at the center of this story is called "The Pink Opaque" (great show name, fun to say, terrific mouthfeel), a kid-centric series that feels like an homage to 1990s Nickelodeon shows like "The Secret World of Alex Mack" as well as slightly more modern shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." While we acknowledge "I Saw The TV Glow" won't be for everyone, it must be commended for the way it absolutely nailed the aesthetic it was trying to capture, as well as for its exploration of themes like obsession and identity. (Schoenbrun, who is trans, has described the movie as a trans allegory, which may add some clarity to your viewing experience if you're going in completely blind.)

In some ways, the fact that this film didn't get a huge theatrical rollout actually feels appropriate for a story about obsessive media watchers who pass around physical copies of their favorite TV show like sacred objects. But I'm glad more people now have the opportunity to seek this out. Once you've watched it, come back and check out our "I Saw The TV Glow" review right here.

The film stars Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, and Helena Howard, with Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler in supporting roles as Owen's parents.