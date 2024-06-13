Netflix's The Imaginary Trailer Teases Breathtaking Animation And An Unforgettable Villain
2024 has been a big year for movies about imaginary friends, between the Blumhouse horror film "Imaginary" and John Krasinski's live-action family film "IF." Now, Netflix is getting in on the imagination-based fun with Studio Ponoc's "The Imaginary," which already looks to be one of the best animated films of the year. With breathtaking hand-drawn animation and a groundbreaking technique of animating light and shadow, "The Imaginary" looks stunning and seems to be introducing a whimsical, heartfelt, and emotionally charged story to back up the gorgeous visuals. Here's the official synopsis of the film, which is based on A.F. Harold and illustrator Emily Gravett's beloved and award-winning novel of the same name:
"Studio Ponoc's 'The Imaginary' portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose ('Spirited Away'), 'The Imaginary' is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination."
While Studio Ghibli and the films of Hayao Miyazaki are more well-known to casual audiences in the West, Studio Ponoc should absolutely be on your radar. The fact Netflix is distributing "The Imaginary" to international audiences is not only a gift to animation fans everywhere, but a massive win for global cinema. I don't want to put the cart before the horse too much, but this seems like a surefire lock for an Academy Award nomination.
The Imaginary's villain is the most dangerous threat of all
Written and produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Yoshiaki Nishimura ("The Tale of The Princess Kaguya," "When Marnie Was There"), "The Imaginary" will certainly draw in audiences familiar with the lush, colorful worlds of fantasy that high-profile anime features are known for, but what grabbed me, personally, was the introduction of "the one thing that imagination can never defeat — reality." Imagination is often presented as a cure or savior in stories, where believing in the impossible is a respite from the harsh cruelties of the world around us. Seldom do these stories treat the reality of, well, reality as a formidable foe to the existence of imaginary friends.
The trailer also introduces a dark, almost ghostly presence, one that resembles many of the horrifying ghosts from the J-Horror boom of the 2000s like Samara in "Ringu/The Ring" and Kayako in "Ju-On/The Grudge." This feels like a first for all-ages entertainment, and I'm thrilled. Considering she shares space with our imaginary hero, she seems to be an imaginary nightmare ... what kind of person would imagine this? Hold me, I'm scared.
Netflix also went all-out for the English dub voice cast, featuring Louie Rudge-Buchanan (Rudger), Evie Kiszel (Amanda), Hayley Atwell (Lizzie), Sky Katz (Emily), Jeremy Swift (Mr Bunting), Kal Penn (Zinzan), LeVar Burton (The Old Dog), Jane Singer (Granny Downbeat), Ruby Barnhill (Aurora), Roger Craig Smith (Snowflake), Courtenay Taylor (Cruncher-of-Bones), and Miles Nibbe (John). To make things sweeter, A Great Big World and Rachel Platten have collaborated on an original theme song, "Nothing's Impossible," which I imagine will also be getting the Oscar push. I'm excited about this new movie, and you should be too.
"The Imaginary" arrives in select theaters on June 28th, 2024 with a streaming release on Netflix starting July 5, 2024.