Netflix's Most Exciting Animated Movies Are Classics From The Past [Annecy]

The Annecy Animation Festival is a special place where the majority of attendees are animation students and young folks just getting their start in the industry. There is a palpable excitement and genuine desire to know how these projects are made that is simply not present at any other festival or convention. But, much like Comic-Con, the studio presence is increasing with every year and trying to overwhelm attendees' attention with flashy titles, known IP, and big name talent. Sometimes it works great, though, like in 2022 when Netflix gave a bunch of auteurs the space to realize their passion projects and showcased movies such as "Wendell & Wild" and Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio."

This year, Netflix returned to Annecy with another big presentation showcasing some of its upcoming titles, including Zack Snyder's animated show "Twilight of the Gods" and the many other titles it has coming out in the next year or so. But even if the streamer wanted audiences to be excited about potential new franchises and major IP, the biggest reactions by far were for the two oldest sets of characters.

That's right. Forget Zack Snyder. Forget Roald Dahl adaptations. What people really want to see is the return of Feathers McGraw and also Astérix and Obelix.

Feathers is making his triumphant return in "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," the first major Wallace & Gromit film since 2005. Original creator Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham took the stage to introduce the film and the first footage of it, showing three clips from the movie that received big cheers. The story follows Wallace as he invents a smart gnome that gains sentience and wreaks havoc. It looks just as stunning, funny, and heartwarming as you'd expect from Aardman, with a particularly great sequence being a short clip of Feathers pumping iron and doing pull-ups in prison.