Why House Of The Dragon Season 2 Features A New Opening Credits Sequence

The new credits for "House of the Dragon" are beautiful, as embroidery pushes through fabric and threads intertwine to tell the new story. According to Condal, the decision to change the credits didn't come easy.

"It was after a lot of discussion [...] I felt like the sort of ancestral credits were correct for season one, the idea of this bloodline and family tree," he says. "But this story now in season two, now that all that stuff has kind of been set and established and entrenched, it felt more like we were watching a living history and my feeling was continuing to follow the Targaryen family tree now that we're in real-time and really, I mean, maybe there will be some children born as we move forward from here into the future, sort of that story had been set."

The tapestry does feel like a living history, as new images can be added as necessary, which we may see play out in later episodes. That would also be in line with "Game of Thrones," which often changed the focus of the credits throughout the series to reflect the locations and events and how it changed the map. "We're watching this living history as it unfolds, so it felt more interesting to see that dramatized in the way that histories were kept back in the Middle Ages, which was with beautiful tapestries," Condal explains. "And so I think as you'll see as the season goes, you'll see a bit of evolution in that version of the story we're telling. But I think these are the credits as we go from here to the end."

Bring on the beautiful tapestries. And HBO merchandising: If you're reading this, sell me one to hang on my wall.

New episodes of "House of the Dragon" air on Sundays on HBO and Max.