The Creator's Alphie Gave The VFX Team A Run For Their Money

The "Lone Wolf and Cub" formula has really taken over pop culture of late. It makes sense enough: the premise of writer Kazuo Koike and artist Goseki Kojima's original '70s manga — a wandering loner becomes the caretaker of an extraordinary youngster — is endlessly malleable. It can just as easily work in a comparatively realistic future where society has collapsed ("The Last of Us") as it can in a fantasy world completely removed from our own ("The Witcher") or even long ago in a galaxy far, far away ("The Mandalorian").

Director Gareth Edward's 2023 sci-fi film "The Creator" transposes that template onto the latter half of the 21st century, where a war between humanity and AI robots rages on 15 years after the nuclear destruction of Los Angeles. Edwards heavily evokes the iconography of Vietnam War cinema for the movie's depiction of New Asia, an amalgamation of several Asian countries that finds itself subjected to the evils of Western imperialism upon becoming a sanctuary for AI lifeforms. This is how we come to meet our "Lone Wolf," Joshua Tyler (John David Washington), an ex-operative for the U.S. army who once led a mission to find and kill the mysterious "Creator" responsible for the continued advancement of AI. Instead, he ends up adopting and protecting a "Cub" in the shape of a powerful AI being known as Alpha-O or "Alphie."

Alphie, played by Madeleine Yuna Voyles, is everything you would expect from the "Cub" trope. She possesses abilities that could change the balance of this world, putting a giant bullseye on her back. She also looks and acts like an adorable human child, save for the unhidden portions of her mechanical interior. It's the latter aspect of the character that posed a real challenge for the film's visual effects team.