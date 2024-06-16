Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Had Harrowing Plans For Kong He Just Couldn't Go Through With

It is a shame that Adam Wingard won't be returning to direct any more movies in the MonsterVerse, but we can hope that the franchise will veer into fresh directions with a change of hands. Wingard's contributions have shaped a chunk of the expectations we have from the kaiju-focused franchise, especially the lore surrounding Hollow Earth and the monsters that inhabit it. Before the director ventured into making "Godzilla vs. Kong" and the recently released "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," he dabbled in low-budget horror projects such as "The Guest" and "You're Next," and has currently set his sights on helming an action-thriller titled "Onslaught." But what was it like for Wingard to adapt to the expectations surrounding a kaiju blockbuster centered on an epic, highly-anticipated fight between two beasts with unresolved beef?

For starters, Wingard had a clear roadmap planned out for "Godzilla vs. Kong," where a singular focus on the dual characters helped weave a globe-trotting adventure with indulgent, high-octane fight scenes interspersed along the way. "Because we had these two characters to follow, it allowed us to just stay focused on the most interesting moments," Wingard told Variety while talking about the need to jump from one spectacle to the next to keep things moving. It was also crucial to strike a balance between the perspectives of both Godzilla and Kong: while Godzilla is more of a primordial force of nature that comes with a factor of unpredictability, Kong's limitless powers also include empathy, along with feelings of loneliness and isolation, as underlined in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

As Kong is closer to experiencing emotions within the human spectrum than his on-and-off nemesis Godzilla, Wingard originally had some devastating story ideas for him, which he ultimately chose not to go through with.