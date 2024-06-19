The Actor Behind Star Wars' Darth Maul Almost Played An Unlikely Marvel Superhero

Scottish actor and marital artist Ray Park began his film career as a stunt double for actors Robin Shou and James Remar in the 1997 video game adaptation "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation." He played some other characters too, although only in a background capacity; his face could not be seen. 1999 saw Park's career explode, however, as he played the demonic Darth Maul in George Lucas' supra-blockbuster "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." At the time, critics were mixed on "The Phantom Menace," but many "Star Wars" fanboys agreed that Darth Maul was really, really cool. He didn't speak much — and when he did, he was voiced by Peter Serafinowicz — but his double-sided lightsaber, black cloak, stoic demeanor, and striking facial markings made Maul one of the most memorable parts of an otherwise forgettable film.

Later in 1999, Park also served as the body/fight double for the Headless Horseman in Tim Burton's "Sleepy Hollow," an underrated film. This was followed by his 2000 appearance as the supervillain Toad in Bryan Singer's "X-Men." Ray Park had, in only just a few short months, become a recognizable pop culture icon. And his face wasn't even visible most of the time. It seemed like Park's career would only continue to grow.

And indeed, in issue #70 of Star Wars Insider Magazine, published in 2003, Park was said to have signed on to play the Marvel character Iron Fist in a then-upcoming feature film. Iron Fist was relatively obscure at the time — this was long before the character would be given the star treatment in Netflix's 2017 TV series — but he was to be given the live-action, big-screen treatment, thanks to a massive motion picture deal that Marvel had just signed with the then-big Artisan Entertainment.