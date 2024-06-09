How Argylle Director Matthew Vaughn Feels About The Movie's Terrible Reviews

Matthew Vaughn is a savvy filmmaker who should know his films, particularly when they go sailing over the top narratively and tonally — which describes pretty much all of them save for his 2004 debut directorial effort, "Layer Cake" and the open-hearted whimsy of "Stardust" — tend to divide critics. You either go with the rousingly ultraviolent superhero satire of "Kick-Ass," or you rage against its vile excesses, chief among them being the transformation of an 11-year-old into a gun-wielding, slicing-and-dicing whirlwind of death known as Hit Girl. He specializes in juvenile subversion, but if you can get past the giddy excess of his films, they occasionally contain a surprising degree of thematic depth.

Vaughn's 2024 flop "Argylle" was not, on any level, a thoughtful film. It's a star-studded stew of a spy-comedy romp that's meant as a one-and-done spinoff from the director's largely successful "Kingsman" franchise. On the surface, given its colorful assortment of celebrities (Sam Rockwell, Catherine O'Hara, Jon Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and pop sensation Dua Lipa), you walk in with the sense that this might be an anything-goes goof like the 1967 "adaptation" of "Casino Royale" (a senseless melange that featured David Niven and Woody Allen playing James Bond), but "Argylle" has a little more on the ball script-wise than that frivolity.

"Argylle" is a knockabout near-spoof that lands somewhere in the neighborhood of Michael Lehmann's "Hudson Hawk." And like that 1991 box office misfire, it was unfairly savaged by, according to Rotten Tomatoes questionable metrics, a majority of critics.

I don't think "Argylle" is a misunderstood classic like "Hudson Hawk," but I do believe it deserved better than it got from reviewers worldwide. So, too, does Vaughn, who was taken aback by the critical opprobrium the film received.