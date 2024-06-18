How Star Wars Found Someone Willing To Suffer Through The Pain Of A Wampa Suit

Near the beginning of Irvin Kershner's 1980 sci-fi flick "The Empire Strikes Back," the psychic rebel warrior Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is riding alone through the snowy drifts of the distant planet Hoth, mounted on the back of a bipedal beast of burden called a tauntaun. He is on the lookout for any sign of the Empire, hunting the rebels after the destruction of their superweapon, the Death Star. Rather suddenly, Luke is attacked by a wampa, a humanoid yeti native to the planet. The wampa kills the tauntaun, claws Luke, and drags the hapless rebel back to its lair, presumably to be eaten.

The wampa is only seen in flashes. Luke sees a roaring face for a split second and a waving claw. For the 1997 Special Edition of "The Empire Strikes Back" — a notorious re-release that remastered and reworked most of the effects shots — a full-bodied shot of the wampa was included. It was seen hiding in its cave, chewing on bones, feasting on an appetizer before eating Luke Skywalker. Although most of the new effects created for the Special Edition "Star Wars" films were achieved through CGI, the new wampa footage was achieved with a brand new high-tech suit, worn by special effects artist Howie Weed.

Weed had been working in the industry since 1984 as a part of the creature team for Joe Dante's "Gremlins." He would go on to create monsters for movies like "House," "The Fly," "RoboCop 2," "The Blob," "Naked Lunch," "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," and "Dragonheart." In the Special Edition of the original "Star Wars," Weed also appeared on screen as a character named Ketwol, an elephant creature.



In issue #33 of Star Wars Insider Magazine, Weed went on record with his enthusiasm for playing the wampa.