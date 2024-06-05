The Alien: Romulus Trailer Makes The Original Movie's Tagline Horrifyingly Literal

1992's "Alien 3" was advertised with the tagline "The B*tch is Back" and the new trailer for the upcoming "Alien: Romulus" implicitly carries that same promise. True, original "Alien" protagonist Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is nowhere to be seen, but a new crew of future victims has a Xenomorph infestation to deal with.

This trailer proves that, for better or worse, director Fede Álvarez knows his sh*t when it comes to "Alien." Based on this two-minute preview, a group of young people — headlined by Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny, of "Priscilla" and "Civil War") — break into an abandoned space station, hoping that whatever is inside can buy them a better life. Instead, they stumble onto hibernating facehuggers that soon get loose. Things predictably go downhill.

This sounds like a streamlined version of the original 1979 "Alien," where the Nostromo investigated a crashed alien ship and brought the Xenomorph back onto theirs. The set design and imagery of "Romulus" echoes the original too, particularly a shot of metal pipping melting from (presumably) the Xenomorph's acid blood being spilled upon it.

The most blatant reference to the original "Alien" comes about halfway through the trailer. After building up how screwed these characters are, the trailer cross-cuts between shots of them trying to run and/or hide from the Xenomorph(s) and three successive intertitle cards: "In Space" — "No One" — "Can Hear You." This culminates in a close-up of a blood-splattered Kay (Isabela Merced) screaming, but the only sound heard over this and the next montage is a ringing to indicate silence.

This is, of course, a clever reference to the tagline of "Alien" — "In space, no one can hear you scream."