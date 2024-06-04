One Of The Most Underrated Horror Franchises Is Getting Another Sequel

Babe, wake up! New "Creep" sequel news just dropped! 10 years ago, Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice unleashed the found footage film "Creep," in which an aspiring filmmaker named Aaron (Brice) answers an ad posted on Craiglist by an allegedly terminally ill man named Josef (Duplass) looking to make videos for his unborn child to watch after he's passed. Aaron arrives to record Josef's "day in the life" videos believing he's doing something noble, but quickly realizes that there's something seriously wrong with the man who hired him for the job.

The film arrived seven years after the success of "Paranormal Activity" inspired an explosion of found footage horror, which at this point had jumped the shark in terms of practical believability. "Creep" dropped on Netflix and became a huge hit through word of mouth, inspiring a sequel, "Creep 2," and revitalizing the found footage horror subgenre in the process.

For the last few days, Mark Duplass has been posting ominous messages on social media, before finally uploading a video to X and TikTok of someone standing on a beach shore at night. Richard Strauss' "Also sprach Zarathustra" plays over the footage (the "2001: A Space Odyssey" song or Ric Flair's entrance music) as the camera pans up to reveal ... PEACHFUZZ! Josef in his wolf mask dives at the camera as the footage cuts to black with "Coming soon..." covering the screen. One of the most underrated horror duologies is becoming a trilogy, and considering director Patrick Brice (who also directed "There's Someone Inside Your House" for Netflix) shared the video with equal excitement, it's safe to assume he's coming back as well.