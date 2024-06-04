One Of The Most Underrated Horror Franchises Is Getting Another Sequel
Babe, wake up! New "Creep" sequel news just dropped! 10 years ago, Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice unleashed the found footage film "Creep," in which an aspiring filmmaker named Aaron (Brice) answers an ad posted on Craiglist by an allegedly terminally ill man named Josef (Duplass) looking to make videos for his unborn child to watch after he's passed. Aaron arrives to record Josef's "day in the life" videos believing he's doing something noble, but quickly realizes that there's something seriously wrong with the man who hired him for the job.
The film arrived seven years after the success of "Paranormal Activity" inspired an explosion of found footage horror, which at this point had jumped the shark in terms of practical believability. "Creep" dropped on Netflix and became a huge hit through word of mouth, inspiring a sequel, "Creep 2," and revitalizing the found footage horror subgenre in the process.
For the last few days, Mark Duplass has been posting ominous messages on social media, before finally uploading a video to X and TikTok of someone standing on a beach shore at night. Richard Strauss' "Also sprach Zarathustra" plays over the footage (the "2001: A Space Odyssey" song or Ric Flair's entrance music) as the camera pans up to reveal ... PEACHFUZZ! Josef in his wolf mask dives at the camera as the footage cuts to black with "Coming soon..." covering the screen. One of the most underrated horror duologies is becoming a trilogy, and considering director Patrick Brice (who also directed "There's Someone Inside Your House" for Netflix) shared the video with equal excitement, it's safe to assume he's coming back as well.
Creep 3 has been in the works for a decade
When "Creep" was originally announced in 2014, it was intended to be a trilogy. "Creep 2" wasn't as big of a hit as the first film and Duplass was very transparent about how the crew had to work themselves ragged for the film to be as good as it was, but felt "like it wasn't as good as it could have been." Now, I'm not here to tell anyone how to feel about their work, but I found "Creep 2" to be even more effective than the first film, but perhaps it was the choice to switch to a woman protagonist, who I'll always have an easier time identifying with. That film centered on a YouTuber named Sara (Desiree Akhavan), who answers an ad from a man named Aaron (Duplass' character now using the name of his previous victim) who is looking for a videographer in a remote cabin. Aaron reveals himself as a serial killer, throwing Sara into a fight for her life.
Brice had mentioned back in 2017 that a third "Creep" film would round out the trilogy, but that was seven years ago, so it makes sense that folks would have either forgotten about the new installment or assumed it had died in production hell. Right now there's no information on where this newest film is heading. Is Sara returning after the ambiguous ending of "Creep 2?" Has Josef/Aaron found a completely new victim to terrorize? Is Peachfuzz infiltrating the furry community with his mask? Will this be a prequel where we see how he stole the name Josef?
Regardless of what direction "Creep 3" takes, we are ready for more tubby time.