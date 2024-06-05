The Acolyte Just Brought The Barash Vow Into Live-Action Star Wars – But What Is That?

There will be spoilers for the first and second episodes of "Star Wars: The Acolyte," so beware.

In "Star Wars: The Acolyte", Mae (Amandla Stenberg), the mysterious dark side wielding assassin who is killing Jedi, confronts Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) in a remote Jedi Outpost. Torbin, we learn, hasn't spoken to anyone in more than a decade and has taken the Barash Vow, so he floats in silent meditation, embracing nothing but the Force. Mae tries to attack him, but the bubble of the Force that keeps him levitating also keeps out her most vicious attacks, so Mae is forced to come up with another way to deal with her intended assassination of the Jedi she so desperately needs to complete.

Eventually, she's able to overcome his meditation — not because she can penetrate his bubble of the Force, but because she offers him something he wants: absolution.

Torbin wakes up and apologizes to Mae, willingly drinking a green poison she's offered him and deepening the mystery of what could have happened between Mae and the Jedi. Why would Torbin even consider taking the Barash Vow, let alone willingly kill himself with poison?

To answer that, we need to understand what the Barash Vow is.