Ewan McGregor's Blue Obi-Wan Kenobi Attire Is Anything But Random

The optics of Obi-Wan Kenobi's plan for hiding Luke Skywalker after the rise of the Galactic Empire and his father's turn to the dark side have always been ... let's just say sketchy. To be fair, "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" went a long way in justifying Obi-Wan taking Luke to live with his aunt and uncle on Tatooine, as it revealed the boy's old man, Anakin/Darth Vader, had no idea he was even alive. That and Obi-Wan knew Vader would have little reason to revisit his backwater home planet, a place that holds lots of bad memories for him. (Also, sand. Anakin hates that stuff, and for a narratively sound reason.)

Still, was changing his name to "Ben Kenobi" really the best idea Obi-Wan could come up with? Perhaps "Kenobi" is a much more common surname in the "Star Wars" galaxy than we know. Or perhaps I'm just overestimating how much interest a middle-aged hermit who goes by "Ben" would attract on Tatooine in the first place. It's not as though, say, an old rando moved into my neighborhood and said he was named "Duncan Cooper," I would immediately suspect him of being the notorious Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 hijacker D.B. Cooper in disguise. Then again, I wouldn't not think that.

At least by the time "Obi-Wan Kenobi" picks up around a decade after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," ol' Obie has swapped out his Jedi robes for a more discreet blue tunic. "The challenge is that he's hiding on Tatooine, a place where the clothing is very innately similar to Jedi clothing in terms of construction, cut, and fabric," the show's costume designer, Suttirat Larlarb, noted in an interview with Variety. "It has basic geometric component parts in loose-weave and drapey fabrics."