Daisy Ridley's New Movie Is In Theaters – But Disney Won't Reveal Its Box Office Numbers

Daisy Ridley, known best for her role as Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, had a brand new, critically acclaimed movie in theaters this past weekend. One would be forgiven for not knowing that, though, as Disney didn't launch a huge campaign for the release of "Young Woman and the Sea." Be that as it may, the Mouse House believes they have a winner on their hands, which is why they put the movie in theaters in the first place. But it's not trying to rake in big bucks at the box office, that's for sure. In fact, the studio isn't even reporting box office numbers for the film at all.

Disney is not sharing official figures for "Young Woman and the Sea," which is odd for a company known for its dominance at the box office in the 2010s. Granted, Disney hasn't been nearly as dominant in the pandemic era, but that's a conversation for another time. As it relates to the movie at hand, the studio simply put this one in theaters believing that it has a shot at qualifying for awards later in the year. So, rather than dump it directly to Disney+, the company opted to give it a short run in theaters to perhaps bring some prestige in the form of awards season glory. That's what this is all about.

Estimates suggest that director Joachim Rønning's film brought in around $500,000 over the weekend, which isn't exactly a big number. That may well be why Disney isn't reporting numbers for this one. If the whole thing is about awards season and optics, then reporting underwhelming box office figures wouldn't help the cause any. For what it's worth, the film was originally going to be a Disney+ exclusive, but positive test screenings are what shifted the studio's thinking. They just didn't feel the need for a full-blown release with a major marketing push.