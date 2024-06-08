Harry Shearer Wasn't The First Voice Of Mr. Burns On The Simpsons

Many of the recurring faces on "The Simpsons" have the same voice: Harry Shearer. Alongside Hank Azaria (Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, formerly Apu, etc.), Shearer does more than double duty in playing the series' supporting cast. As a testament to his range, his roles run the gamut from nice guy Ned Flanders to milquetoast Principal Skinner (don't say Armin Tamzarian) to evil Mr. Charles Montgomery Burns, owner of the Springfield Nuclear Plant and Homer Simpson's boss.

Shearer is the definitive voice of Mr. Burns (he's been doing it for 30+ seasons), but he wasn't the first actor to voice the character. That would be the late Christopher Collins, who was briefly part of the "Simpsons" cast during its first season, which aired from 1989 to 1990. Collins voiced Burns in the following episodes: "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire," "Homer's Odyssey," "There's No Disgrace Like Home," and "The Telltale Head."

Shearer took over in the season 1 episode "Homer's Night Out." He'd already been cast as Burns' assistant Mr. Smithers, which turned each of his scenes with Burns into a one-man show. (Collins also recorded some dialogue for Moe in season 1 but was replaced by Azaria even more swiftly.)

Collins' Burns had a deeper pitch; Shearer initially aped this but gradually reshaped the voice to be smoother and higher (reportedly inspired by Ronald Reagan and Lionel "Mr. Potter" Barrymore from "It's a Wonderful Life"). Burns' voice is far from a soprano in either case, but Collins voiced him like a barking dog whereas Shearer plays him as a serpent.

Why, though, did Shearer get the chance to play Burns in the first place?