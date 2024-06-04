Carolyn Seymour's Toreth Role In Star Trek Was Written 'For' Sean Connery

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Face of the Enemy," Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) is kidnapped by Romulans. She is given surgery against her will to look like a Romulan commander, and told by her captor, Subcommander N'Vek (Scott MacDonald) that she is to pose as someone named Rakal, a Major in the Tal Shiar, essentially the Romulan Secret Service. Because Troi is half Betazoid, she can intuit the emotions of others and, crucially, tell if they're lying or scheming. N'Vek reveals that he needed a secret Federation ally to convince his captain, Toreth (Carolyn Seymour), to deliver a secret payload to a Starfleet vessel. The payload, audiences will later learn, is a small team of Romulan diplomats held in stasis. The diplomats need to be delivered to the Federation, as they intend to defect.

Toreth, however, is intelligent and strong-willed and won't take suggestions from N'Vek, hence why he's kidnapped Troi and forced her to play the part of a Tal Shiar agent. Troi is outraged at the crime committed against her, but also understands N'Vek's situation. She eventually goes along with his plan. There are many tense scenes wherein Troi and Toreth butt heads over who has more authority, all while she and N'Vek try to manipulate the situation. Toreth is, of course, too bright to fall for all their schemes.

While writing the episode, screenwriter Naren Shankar took inspiration from John McTiernan's 1990 film "The Hunt for Red October," a film about a Soviet submarine commanded by a potential defector named Marko Ramius (Sean Connery). In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Shankar even admitted that the role of Toreth was inspired by Sean Connery.