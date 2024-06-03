Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Initially Had A More Brutal Han Solo Torture Scene

One of the most memorable traits of the roguish Han Solo is just how lucky he is. Depending on which version of "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" you watched, this guy somehow managed to avoid getting shot by a bounty hunter despite being mere feet away from the guy either before or after they yelled "Maclunkey!" at him. He also spent years fleeing from the evil space gangster Jabba the Hutt — and when Jabba did finally catch him, Han had already made friends with a powerful young Jedi who could rescue him not long after.

Even on a meta level, Han's a lucky guy. Harrison Ford thought Han should've died in "Return of the Jedi" to lend some "gravitas and emotional weight" to the third film, and I don't think he was wrong: "Return of the Jedi" was a little too cutesy of a follow-up to the much darker and more mature "Empire Strikes Back," and letting Han die a heroic death would've gone a long way in making it not feel so fluffy and safe. Nevertheless, creator George Lucas chose to keep Han alive, which meant Ford had to return to the role 30 years later for "The Force Awakens." Smuggling scoundrels with hearts of gold rarely live to old age, but "Star Wars" let Han pull the feat off.

As "Empire" director Irvin Kershner explained in a 2000 issue of "Star Wars: The Annotated Screenplays," Han's luck goes even deeper. When he was captured by Vader in "Empire," he was originally supposed to suffer a lot more. "I originally filmed more shots of Solo as he is being tortured," Kershner explained. "There were flashes of electricity everywhere. But it was cut out because we were afraid it might be too intense for children."