Chewbacca Played A Part In Kylo Ren's Star Wars Redemption - We Just Never Saw It

Times were tough for Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. First, he watched helplessly as his decades-long pal Han Solo got impaled by a lightsaber, then his longtime friend Luke died after years of exile, and then his other friend Leia died not long after. To make things worse, Chewie was also accidentally blown up in a spaceship in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." Well, not really, but it sure looked like it at the time.

The reveal that Chewbacca hadn't died was a happy moment, but it wasn't for long. Our furry friend was subsequently taken prisoner by the villainous First Order and had to contend with Han and Leia's angry, wrathful son, Kylo Ren. Not a ton happens between the two in the finished version of "Rise of Skywalker," but there was a deleted scene where things got rough. As confirmed by Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the sequels, and as detailed in the movie's expanded novelization by Rae Carson, there was originally a scene where Kylo tortures Chewbacca for information about the other members of the Resistance.

The scene was meant to be a dark, heartbreaking one, showing Kylo at the very depths of his depravity. He'd start the scene off being unspeakably cruel to Chewbacca, even mocking him over the death of Han. But then he'd look into Chewie's mind for useful information, only to find Chewie's happy memories from Kylo's childhood. The moment would've unexpectedly reminded Kylo of the innocence of his youth, back when he was far away from the dark side's clutches. This would've also been the real turning point where Kylo finally, after two and a half movies of struggle, started to make his way back towards the light.