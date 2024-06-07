True Detective: Night Country's Cast & Crew Were In Real Danger Behind The Scenes

In "True Detective: Night Country," the Alaskan mining town of Ennis feels tinged with something stranger than months of endless darkness. The extreme cold of the icy plains adds to the sinister aura of the town. The disappearance of a group of researchers — the newest case that baffles the town's police department — seems to be linked with the unsolved murder of a local woman, whose absence (and in some cases, presence) continues to haunt the living. Although "Night Country" basks in the beauty and horror of its fictional Alaskan town, the series was almost entirely filmed in Iceland, which came with a unique set of challenges for everyone involved.

Series cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister ("Tár") spoke to IBC about the obstacles faced by the cast and crew while filming in such an intensely cold and dark location. "We were doing prep for the show in Iceland in August when the sun doesn't set until midnight, but planning to shoot in October for a story that is set in almost endless darkness," Hoffmeister explained, while also praising Iceland's natural beauty when submerged in darkness. As "Night Country" is set in an environment where the endless dark and cold shapes Ennis and its residents, Hoffmeister had to tweak his lighting strategies accordingly, while ensuring that the darker supernatural undertones of the episodes were sustained.

Although the lighting issues were resolved with some creative maneuvering, the cast and crew also had to be wary of Iceland's natural conditions, including dangerous gale-force winds that could cause serious harm if they didn't wrap up and evacuate on time. Here's what Hoffmeister had to say about filming around such extreme conditions.