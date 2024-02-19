The True Detective: Night Country Finale Reminds Us Don't Trust The Police

This article contains major spoilers for the finale of "True Detective: Night Country."

In 2019, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) accused the police in Nome, Alaska of "a systemic and disastrous failure" to protect Native women. The accusation came in the aftermath of the rape of an Inupiaq woman named Clarice Hardy, a case she claimed was not investigated thoroughly by law enforcement. The accusation came less than two weeks after an AP investigation was released following multiple complaints from Alaska Native women from Nome and the surrounding villages, all claiming that their reports of sexual assault were not "investigated aggressively."

A cursory Google search will bring similar reports from Indigenous communities across the globe. The National Crime Information Center reported that, in 2016, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls. However, the US Department of Justice's federal missing person database, NamUs, only logged 116 cases (via Native Hope).

This is to say that law enforcement agencies royally suck at serving and protecting Indigenous communities — especially women.

Issa López took a wild swing with "True Detective: Night Country," taking Nic Pizzolatto's groundbreaking series and delivering what many, including /Film's own Chris Evangelista, are calling the best season since the very first. While season 1 was set in sunny, sweaty southern Louisiana, season 4 is in the Alaskan tundra during the time of year when the area is cloaked in darkness for weeks. Additionally, the season pivots away from the troubled masculinity of Woody Harrelson's Martin Hart and Matthew McConaughey's Rustin Cohle to the scorned femininity of Jodie Foster's Liz Danvers and Kali Reis' Evangeline Navarro.

It's also a show that has no problem painting law enforcement as useless at best and murderously corrupt at worst.