Director Alfonso Cuarón Dismissed Harry Potter, Until Guillermo Del Toro Cursed Him Out

For me, the news that Alfonso Cuarón was helming "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" was exciting. At the time, I only knew him for directing the thoroughly enchanting and visually splendiferous 1995 film version of "A Little Princess." As for everyone else? They were trying to make heads or tails of why the guy behind the indubitably erotic 2001 Mexican road trip drama "Y tu mamá también" had been hired by Warner Bros. to work on its golden goose (which really needs to cut ties with its transphobic creator already).

Cuarón was as baffled as anyone else when WB approached him. "I was confused because it was completely not on my radar," he explained to Total Film. "A Little Princess," while critically well-received, had barely made a dent at the box office, while the director's 1998 mid-budget modern-set retelling of Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations" was an outright flop. However, this proved to be a blessing in disguise, spurring Cuarón to not only return to his roots, but to also hone his craft on "Y tu mamá también." In doing so, he developed the realist visual style he's become synonymous with, using long takes and documentary-like handheld techniques to create a film that's as boldly political as it is sexual.

When this led to the "Harry Potter" offer, Cuarón did was any artist in need of advice should do — he talked to Guillermo del Toro: