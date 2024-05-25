In Mattel's Bob The Builder Movie, Bob Has An Existential Crisis About Building

As for nods to the original series, Ramos says there will definitely be a few. "There are things in the story, for sure, that we pay homage to — the original characters, and character names, and Pilchard the cat," he tells Total Film, referencing the blue striped cat owned by Bob. "But obviously I'm different to the Bob that people were watching back in the day," he adds. It's true that the film's focus on Puerto Rico will be entirely new, and the movie will apparently raise some big questions about community and culture. Ramos says the plot involves Bob coming into an awareness that his building on the island might be "hurting the community," and describes "a change in Bob" in which he "starts to tap into his roots, and he starts to tap into those old machines he grew up with, that his grandfather left behind."

It's tough to tell from these descriptions just who the "Bob the Builder" film will be intended for, but it seems likely that it's hoping to appeal to kids and adults alike. A previous statement from Mattel president Robbie Brenner confirms as much, as he told The Guardian that the film "will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognise, and all-new audiences will enjoy." Jennifer Lopez will produce, with up-and-coming genre writer-director Felipe Vargas penning the screenplay. The movie does not yet have a release date.