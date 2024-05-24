Katheryn Winnick's Role In Bones Came With A Warning

Even though "Bones" has been off the air since 2017, the show maintains a loyal following. Audiences followed Emily Deschanel's Brennan and David Boreanaz's Booth for 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes as they solved crimes while falling in love. That relationship was at the very center of the show from the pilot onward. That being the case, fans of the show had a tendency to not like it when the Brennan/Booth romance was messed with. That's why Kathryn Winnick was given a warning before she accepted her role as Hannah.

Winnick, who would go on to star in shows such as "Vikings" and "Big Sky," stepped into the series relatively late in the game. Her character Hannah Burley was a major player in "Bones" season 6, and one that fans had strong opinions about. She had a fling with Booth in Afghanistan and, in the show's sixth season, she made her way into his life once more. In a 2011 interview with TV Guide, series creator Hart Hanson explained that he warned Winnick that the fans would probably not take kindly to her before she signed on:

"The fans hated her. Hated her, and she's a lovely character and a lovely actress. Now, they have come to love her, but if you put anyone between Booth and Brennan, you are going to pay the price. I warned Katheryn when she came on, 'Please hang in there, because they do come around.'"

From a creative point of view, Hanson explained at the time that Booth had to move on from Brennan. He had been turned down by her twice and, in Hanson's eyes, to not move on and find someone new would be "pitiful." That's where Hannah came in.