The Munsters Are Getting A Dark Reboot Series From Horror Icon James Wan

Six decades or so ago, television was dominated by "wholesome" (see: white, heteronormative, and Christian) American family sitcoms, with shows like "Leave It to Beaver," "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Father Knows Best" serving as not only entertainment but as a model guide for viewers to emulate their own "perfect family." Assimilation was the key to an idyllic existence, but that doesn't make for an exciting TV lineup. Each network had its standard American family show, but in an attempt to motivate viewers not to touch that dial, they started diversifying what a family looked like.

No, that diversity did not come in the form of families of non-white races ("Good Times" wouldn't launch until 1974), but it did come with magical beings like "I Dream of Jeannie" and "Bewitched," or monstrously weird like "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters." Both "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" are so beloved that the shows have been reimagined and reinterpreted countless times over the last 60 years, and there doesn't seem to be any signs of stopping.

Netflix's hit series "Wednesday" introduced everyone's favorite goth teen to a new generation, and last year saw the release of Rob Zombie's "The Munsters," a movie that critics and fans alike were way too hard on and I'll gladly die on the hill that his garish love letter to the series was good, actually. But the disappointing performance of Zombie's "The Munsters" can't keep a good monster down; according to Deadline, the friendly residents of 1313 Mockingbird Lane are returning to the small screen in a darker reimagining produced by horror maestro James Wan.