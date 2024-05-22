Marvel Brings The What If...? MCU Multiverse To Virtual Reality With An Infinity Stones Caper Twist

Marvel's "What If...?" animated series on Disney+ has allowed fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see into parallel dimensions featuring alternate versions of their favorite superheroes and villains, from Black Panther to Thanos. Some of those characters, like Captain Carter, even made it into "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" before being hilariously torn apart by Scarlet Witch.

Now, Marvel Studios is teaming up with Industrial Light & Magic's ILM Immersive group to deliver a virtual reality experience that will take MCU fans into the animated world of "What If...?" in order to stop variants of the multiverse from harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones. This is the first-ever interactive Disney+ original story, and it will be available exclusively on the Apple Vision Pro as a free app for a limited time. For those curious to see more, you can watch a trailer below that shows off the gameplay, which uses both augmented reality and virtual reality to put you into the stylized "What If...?" world in the MCU.

Admittedly, the augmented reality bits in the trailer look kind of silly. It also doesn't help that the voices of The Watcher and Wong are clearly not Jeffrey Wright and Benedict Wong, respectively. But once you get through that somewhat cringeworthy introduction, you'll see that there's some potential in this narrative-driven VR gameplay scenario. Though it might be more fun to be immersed in the photorealistic version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that would be a much more expensive affair. Even so, being inserted into the stylized animated alternate universes of "What If...?" looks like a fairly enticing prospect.