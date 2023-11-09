The Marvels Composer On Going Through 'Marvel College' And Creating Music With 'Space Junk' [Exclusive Interview]

So when those bigger questions were addressed, how did you go about building your sonic palette for the score? I would love to know more about the human voices, and of course, Evelyn Glennie, who I was reading about as well.

Well, something I spent a lot of time thinking about is: What does space sound like? And of course — not of course, but there is no sound in space. Sound can't be heard, but it can be felt by your body. You feel it as vibrations.

So let's start with Evelyn Glennie. Evelyn Glennie is an incredible percussionist who is profoundly deaf. So she doesn't hear, but she feels sound. In fact, often she plays barefoot, so literally the sound comes up through her body. And so bringing her into the score to help me create the sound of space was something that was really important to me. I felt it was something that she could feel almost, and that would come through her performances. So basically I went to her studio in Cambridgeshire, and we looked at instruments and we made weird sounds out of a lot of stuff. So that was hugely significant to the score.

I also went to a prop house in Burbank and rented space junk, literally stuff that came off rockets or fell from the sky. I rented anything that could have a great musical sound. So there were these titanium discs that sounded super cool when bowed and struck. So I use that as well as a part of the score, and you hear that in a lot of different places.

And finally, Nia said she wanted a space opera. So space opera spells human voices to me. So we did three kinds of vocal recordings. Two small group recordings that were unusual voices put together from a variety of musical and world disciplines — so we had Carnatic Indian singers, South African singers, Black American singers. I had counter tenors who are men singing in their falsetto voices, so like men singing up high. I had also very, very low singing. So we started to think about voices, not in terms of men and women, but in terms of high and low, and how those sounds could work together. So I did one of those sessions here in L.A., one in London, and another larger choral session in London as well.