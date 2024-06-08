The Star Of Lost Got Stabbed For Real During The Show's Series Finale

"I had the real knife out. [Matthew] saw me pull it out and then we wrestled with it," O'Quinn told ComicBook.com. Incredibly, the actor actually did stab Fox with the real knife before realizing it wasn't the prop, but the actor had a small safety pad on, and it ended up saving him from actual harm. "I plunged [the knife] into Matthew's side," O'Quinn recalled, noting that the actor had a pad beneath his shirt "that was probably about the size of your extended palm," where the stab was planned. Thankfully, O'Quinn apparently had great aim, as he hit that small, padded target and didn't cause Fox any damage.

In the years since the "Lost" finale, we've seen horrifying examples of prop weaponry gone wrong, as when a gun discharge on the set of the still-unreleased film "Rust" left a cinematographer dead. That case has led to charges against actor Alec Baldwin and a conviction for the film's armorer, demonstrating the very real consequences of split-second mistakes on set. At the time, though, Fox and O'Quinn were apparently just relieved to have avoided an injury, and Bender recalls seeing the pair laughing before he even realized what had happened.

"The scene ended with Matt rolling off and next thing I know these guys are f***ing laughing," Bender told the outlet. "I'm going, 'What's going on?' Terry goes, 'I f***ed up.'" The actor said he didn't think he waited for the prop knife exchange in that moment the way he usually did, "because we were caught up in the action. So I stabbed him with a real knife." Depending on which way you look at it, this story is either a miracle or a near-disaster — which makes sense, because that's kind of The Island's whole deal.