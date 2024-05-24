Furiosa Avoids The Worst Trope For Women In Post-Apocalyptic Stories

This article contains spoilers for "Furiosa."

When I was 8 years old, I attended a friend's birthday party where we were going to watch "Titanic" on its double-sized VHS. All of our parents had to give expressed permission due to the nude scene, and I'm grateful every day to be the spawn of Cool Parents™ who saw this as a moment for cultural education, but it was a comment from my friend's extremely progressive mother that I think about every time I watch a disaster or post-apocalyptic film. It's when the wealthy Cal Hockley (Billy Zane) grabs a small, poor child and claims to be a single father in an attempt to secure a spot on the lifeboats reserved for women and children. His plan works, and he survives the shipwreck, which encouraged my adult supervision for the evening to scoff and utter, "Leave it to a man to manipulate the only system put in place where a woman's life is given any sort of value."

The conservative patriarchal stranglehold in America has made it next to impossible to be a woman in our society, especially without feeling like absolute trash. The media is constantly bombarding us with contradictory ideas on "how to be a woman," bigots are attempting to legislate trans women out of existence, and politicians use reproductive rights as bargaining chips in election years. Women are deemed "too emotional" to hold positions of power while pregnancy and menstruation are positioned as proof we're "unreliable," but when the world is falling apart in post-apocalyptic or dystopian stories — women are turned into a form of currency.

But in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," director George Miller avoids the worst trope for women in post-apocalyptic stories, even if "Fury Road" has already established a world where it's already happening.