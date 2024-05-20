A Comic That 'Haunted' Denis Villeneuve For Decades Inspired A Piece Of Dune 2 Tech

Few artists have etched imaginatively vivid, intricate Lovecraftian worlds like French comic artist Philippe Druillet, whose "The 6 Voyages of Lone Sloane" — arguably his magnum opus — emerges as the culmination of his intense innovation. This wild, sprawling comic takes place 800 years after an event dubbed The Great Fear and follows a wandering space traveler named Lone Sloane, whose capture by an otherworldly entity propels him on a mind-melting journey to beautiful, horrifying realms. Through Sloane's gaze, we are privy to worlds that are beyond comprehension, comprising alien citadels, technological landfills as far as the eye can see, and massive, obsessively detailed beings who exist between the states of man and machine. Druillet's storytelling hones in on traditional sci-fi space horror tropes taken to the extreme, where the cosmic artwork eclipses narration with its intention to shock and provoke.

As Sloane wanders through the wide cosmos and encounters terrifying beings and entire civilizations that highlight the wonders and pitfalls of technological commodification, it becomes clear that Druillet's world is tinged with a sense of futuristic absurdity. A similar sentiment dominates Frank Herbert's "Dune" novels, which span across decades and portray the rise and fall of empires, the advent of a so-called messiah, and the cyclical repercussions of a holy war that changes the face of the Known Universe. Although Herbert and Druillet use different means to weave these worlds, and the latter is undoubtedly more daring in his treatment of the genre, the merging of these worlds was inevitable.

This merging was made possible by Denis Villeneuve, both a Herbert and Druillet fan, who was inspired by a disturbing piece of technology from "The 6 Voyages of Lone Sloane," which he ended up incorporating in "Dune: Part Two."