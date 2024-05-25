The Visual Effects Of Barbie's Mattel Boardroom Were Simple - Except For One Thing

We've written a lot here at /Film about how water can be a director's biggest nightmare, but it's also worth mentioning those pesky mirrors. Their reflective surfaces make it extra difficult to avoid the cameraman and other crew members accidentally popping up in the shot. It's something that really complicated the filming of franchises like "The Matrix," where half the characters are wearing reflective sunglasses most of the time. It also made that one mirror room sequence in "John Wick 2" nearly impossible to pull off.

The bright side of mirrors is that they do tend to make scenes look better. A room with mirrors looks more spacious than a room without them, and their reflections provide all sorts of opportunities for fun visual foreshadowing or thematic subtext. There's also the fun meta aspect of "how'd they pull this off?" for the audience. It's tough to figure out how Alfonso Cuarón moved the camera through that mirror in "Prisoner of Azkaban," but the trick did a lot to assure us that this movie was in the hand of a true professional.

The visual effects team of "Barbie" didn't do anything quite as fancy, but they faced their own mirror-y conundrum with their scenes in the Mattel boardroom. As VFX Supervisor Josephine Noh told Awards Radar last year, all the reflections in that room took "months and months" to deal with. "Reflections can look very different depending on the glass or perspective," she said. "We wanted to make it look believable but did some creative tweaks to make it more aesthetically pleasing."