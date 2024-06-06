Unplanned Reshoots And A Haircut Had Star Trek: TNG Producers Scrambling

In the second season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Trekkies were introduced to a memorable minor character named Ensign Sonya Gomez, played by actress Lycia Naff. Ensign Gomez first appeared in "Q Who" (May 8, 1989), the first episode to feature the Borg. She conversed briefly with Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) about how excited she was to be serving on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D before accidentally spilling her drink on Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). Ensign Gomez appeared again in the following episode, "Samaritan Snare" (May 15, 1989), the episode to first feature the Pakled. In a fun development, Lycia Naff would return to play Gomez in an episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" called "First First Contact" (October 14, 2021) wherein she had risen to the rank of captain.

For a hot minute behind the scenes, Ensign Gomez was floated as a potential love interest for Geordi, and Naff was even told about a potential story wherein Geordi would get life-threatening eye surgery merely to see Gomez without his visor. The romance plot was dropped, however, when Gomez was written to be more comedic, and Naff was asked to play her few scenes for laughs. The producers felt that a "funny" character wouldn't make a good love interest, and Gomez was relegated to only two episodes.

In a 2018 interview with StarTrek.com, Naff also revealed a minor crisis involving her hair. It seems she was dismissed from the set on her last day of shooting, told she wouldn't be needed. Naff, relieved, got a haircut and started looking for new gigs. She shouldn't have done that.